Air Force faces Nevada, seeks to end 12-game skid

Nevada Wolf Pack (12-10, 4-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-19, 0-11 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -10; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force enters the matchup with Nevada as losers of 12 straight games.

The Falcons are 2-9 on their home court. Air Force ranks eighth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Wolf Pack are 4-7 in MWC play. Nevada ranks ninth in the MWC with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Nick Davidson averaging 6.5.

Air Force averages 63.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 67.9 Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 72.4 points per game, 0.8 more than the 71.6 Air Force allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Luke Kearney is shooting 33.3% and averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kobe Sanders is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Davidson is averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 0-10, averaging 60.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

