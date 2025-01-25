Air Force faces Nevada on 3-game road slide

Air Force Falcons (11-8, 1-6 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-12, 3-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force will look to end its three-game road slide when the Falcons take on Nevada.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-4 at home. Nevada is seventh in the MWC scoring 65.5 points while shooting 39.4% from the field.

The Falcons are 1-6 in MWC play. Air Force ranks second in the MWC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayda McNabb averaging 4.2.

Nevada is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Nevada has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

The Wolf Pack and Falcons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dymonique Maxie is averaging 5.8 points and two steals for the Wolf Pack. Lexie Givens is averaging 14.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games.

Keelie O’Hollaren averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc. Milahnie Perry is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.