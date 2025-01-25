Agwa leads UT Rio Grande Valley against McNeese after 26-point showing

McNeese Cowboys (14-5, 8-0 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-7, 4-4 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts McNeese after Kwo Agwa scored 26 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 85-78 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Vaqueros have gone 8-1 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 17.7 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Trey Miller with 4.2.

The Cowboys are 8-0 in Southland play. McNeese is fifth in the Southland with 13.6 assists per game led by Quadir Copeland averaging 3.8.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). McNeese averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The Vaqueros and Cowboys face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Howard Fleming Jr. is shooting 60.9% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

Javohn Garcia is averaging 13.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.