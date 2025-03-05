Agee and USC host Washington

Washington Huskies (13-16, 4-14 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Washington after Rashaun Agee scored 29 points in USC’s 82-61 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Trojans have gone 11-7 at home. USC scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 4-14 against Big Ten opponents. Washington is 5-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

USC’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 71.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 75.0 USC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 11.7 points. Wesley Yates III is shooting 46.9% and averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Great Osobor is scoring 14.5 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Huskies. Mekhi Mason is averaging 12.7 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.