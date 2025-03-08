Agbo leads USC against UCLA after 26-point game

USC Trojans (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (21-9, 12-7 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces UCLA after Chibuzo Agbo scored 26 points in USC’s 92-61 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Bruins have gone 14-2 in home games. UCLA averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 7-12 against Big Ten opponents. USC ranks eighth in the Big Ten scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Desmond Claude averaging 7.6.

UCLA is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.6% USC allows to opponents. USC averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UCLA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bruins. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games.

Claude is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Trojans. Wesley Yates III is averaging 17.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

