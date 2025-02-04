Agbim, Wyoming Cowboys take on the Utah State Aggies

Utah State Aggies (19-3, 9-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-11, 4-7 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -8.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Mason Falslev and Utah State take on Obi Agbim and Wyoming in MWC play.

The Cowboys have gone 7-3 at home. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Jordan Nesbitt leads the Cowboys with 7.3 boards.

The Aggies are 9-2 in MWC play. Utah State leads the MWC with 18.7 assists. Drake Allen leads the Aggies with 3.8.

Wyoming is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbim averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Nesbitt is averaging 8.6 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ian Martinez is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 16.4 points. Falslev is averaging 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.