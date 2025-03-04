Agbim leads Wyoming against Fresno State after 21-point outing

Wyoming Cowboys (12-18, 5-14 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-24, 1-17 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Fresno State after Obi Agbim scored 21 points in Wyoming’s 72-69 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Bulldogs are 4-9 in home games. Fresno State ranks fourth in the MWC with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Alex Crawford averaging 7.4.

The Cowboys are 5-14 in conference matchups. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Fresno State scores 71.1 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 71.6 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Fresno State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Weaver is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.5 points. Brian Amuneke is shooting 50.6% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Agbim is averaging 17.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 67.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

