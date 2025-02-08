Agara and the Stanford Cardinal take on conference foe Louisville

Stanford Cardinal (11-11, 3-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (16-7, 9-3 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Louisville and Stanford will play on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 7-3 in home games. Louisville is fourth in the ACC with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nyla Harris averaging 3.0.

The Cardinal are 3-8 in conference matchups. Stanford ranks third in the ACC shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Louisville averages 73.1 points, 5.1 more per game than the 68.0 Stanford gives up. Stanford has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The Cardinals and Cardinal match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Leah Williams is averaging 6.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals. Tajianna Roberts is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nunu Agara is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Cardinal. Brooke Demetre is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.