After a crash course in football from ‘Last Chance U,’ Mapalo Mwansa hopes to walk NFL draft stage

Mapalo “Maz” Mwansa’s journey to the NFL has been unique, even for a league that continues to expand its international footprint.

The 20-year-old Mwansa grew up in Peterborough, England, and played rugby, soccer, basketball, track and field and cricket in high school. He ended up at Loughborough University to study economics and finance and turned heads when he ran the 100 meters in 10.48 seconds at a “sports day” on campus.

Told American football might be an option, Mwansa “threw myself into the university team” and has worked tirelessly since to improve. Now, after a crash course that included learning from popular Netflix series “Last Chance U” and “Quarterback,” Mwansa hopes to get selected in the NFL draft.

“I would never have thought I would be doing this four or five years ago,” Mwansa told The Associated Press. “Even two years ago, football was not in the picture for me. The journey’s been a complete whistle-stop tour, and I’m trying to soak in as much as I can and just enjoy every bit of the process.

“If you don’t enjoy it, it shows throughout your results. But I love this game, and I will continue to love her and try to better myself each way I can. The journey is crazy when I think about it.”

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker ended up with the Nottingham Caesars and then landed a spot with the national team for the 2024 European championships — all while juggling a full-time job at Baker Tilly International, one of the top accounting firms in the world.

He gained more attention at a Canadian Football League combine in the United Kingdom and landed an invite to the NFL’s International Pathway Program, which provides a 10-week training camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and a showcase at USF’s annual pro day in nearby Tampa.

Mwansa will travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to attend the draft and maybe make the walk across the stage.

“We hope to hear some good news,” he said.

He’s hardly alone. Here are other international players hoping for the best in the upcoming draft:

James Burnip

The former Alabama punter is looking to become the latest Australian to earn an NFL roster spot. He averaged 45.37 yards a punt in 2024, which ranked 11th in the nation. But his 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame has him near the top of many specialist rankings heading into the draft.

Jeremy Crawshaw

The former Florida punter is another Australian expected to get drafted and could go before Burnip. The 6-3 Crawshaw never missed a game, averaged a school-record 46.4 yards over four seasons with the Gators and was named a team captain in 2024.

Kurtis Rourke

The former Indiana quarterback played most of last season on a torn knee ligament. The 24-year-old Canadian had surgery in January and is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp.

In his sixth college season, Rourke threw for 3,042 yards, with 29 touchdowns and five interceptions, while leading Indiana to the College Football Playoff. He spent the previous five years at Ohio.

Nathaniel Salmon

The 20-year-old tight end previously played professional basketball in New Zealand and Australia. At 6-5 and 245 pounds, Salmon has NFL size, which makes him an intriguing IPP prospect.

Laki Tasi

The 21-year-old defensive lineman played at the highest level of rugby in Australia. At 6-6 and 348 pounds — and with 34-inch arms — he has the size and toughness to be a force in the trenches. He also is an IPP member.

Jeneiro Wakeham

The 6-foot-9, 320-pound Fijian is a former rugby player making the transition to offensive line. The 21-year-old Wakeham spent time with Stade France and most recently Eagling Trailfinders. He has made quick strides in the IPP program and should find a home with an NFL franchise.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.