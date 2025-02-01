Addie leads Georgia State against Appalachian State after 20-point game

Georgia State Panthers (10-11, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-8, 8-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Appalachian State after Kaleigh Addie scored 20 points in Georgia State’s 66-62 victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Mountaineers are 8-2 in home games. Appalachian State scores 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 4-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Appalachian State scores 68.4 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 68.7 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 66.2 points per game, 0.1 more than the 66.1 Appalachian State allows to opponents.

The Mountaineers and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mara Neira averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Zada Porter is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 13.2 points and two steals for the Panthers. Addie is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 12.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.