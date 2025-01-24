Adams leads UTEP against Kennesaw State after 23-point game

UTEP Miners (9-8, 2-4 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (7-10, 2-4 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits Kennesaw State after Portia Adams scored 23 points in UTEP’s 72-71 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Owls have gone 4-4 at home. Kennesaw State is fourth in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Miners are 2-4 in CUSA play. UTEP ranks fourth in the CUSA with 12.9 assists per game led by Delma Zita averaging 3.9.

Kennesaw State is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The Owls and Miners face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prencis Harden is averaging 16.6 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Owls. Keiara Griffin is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Miners. Adams is averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

