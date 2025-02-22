Adams and CSU Northridge host UC Davis

CSU Northridge Matadors (19-7, 11-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-12, 9-7 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits UC Davis after Marcus Adams Jr. scored 24 points in CSU Northridge’s 84-72 win against the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Aggies are 8-3 on their home court. UC Davis ranks eighth in the Big West in rebounding with 30.6 rebounds. Niko Rocak paces the Aggies with 7.3 boards.

The Matadors are 11-4 against conference opponents. CSU Northridge ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

UC Davis is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% CSU Northridge allows to opponents. CSU Northridge scores 12.1 more points per game (81.1) than UC Davis allows (69.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Johnson is averaging 21.4 points and 2.3 steals for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adams is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Matadors. Scotty Washington is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Matadors: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.