Abilene Christian Wildcats and Seattle U Redhawks play in WAC Tournament

Seattle U Redhawks (13-17, 8-8 WAC) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (16-15, 8-8 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on Seattle U in the WAC Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 8-8 against WAC teams, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Rich Smith averaging 3.1.

The Redhawks are 8-8 in WAC play. Seattle U averages 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Abilene Christian’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Abilene Christian allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Abilene Christian won the last matchup 75-59 on Feb. 14. Quion Williams scored 16 to help lead Abilene Christian to the win, and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 18 points for Seattle U.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 13.5 points for the Wildcats. Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Brayden Maldonado averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Moncrieffe is shooting 57.6% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

