Abilene Christian visits Tarleton State after Mayes’ 24-point outing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-6, 2-2 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-9, 2-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces Tarleton State after Meredith Mayes scored 24 points in Abilene Christian’s 71-55 win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Texans have gone 8-2 in home games. Tarleton State is seventh in the WAC scoring 61.8 points while shooting 39.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are 2-2 against conference opponents. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mayes averaging 3.1.

Tarleton State is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.0% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Tarleton State gives up.

The Texans and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Acker is averaging 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Texans. Niki Van Wyk is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Payton Hull is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.6 points for the Wildcats. Bella Earle is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

