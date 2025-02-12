Abilene Christian visits Seattle U following Earle’s 23-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-9, 4-5 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-19, 0-9 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces Seattle U after Bella Earle scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 74-52 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Redhawks have gone 1-6 at home. Seattle U is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 20.1 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats have gone 4-5 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Seattle U scores 56.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 61.0 Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

The Redhawks and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheridan Liggett is averaging 5.5 points for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Payton Hull is averaging 18.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Emma Troxell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 56.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.