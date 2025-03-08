Abilene Christian visits Grand Canyon after Earle’s 26-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (20-10, 9-6 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (28-2, 15-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on Grand Canyon after Bella Earle scored 26 points in Abilene Christian’s 71-62 win over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Antelopes are 18-0 in home games. Grand Canyon leads the WAC averaging 39.4 points in the paint. Trinity San Antonio leads the Antelopes with 14.0.

The Wildcats are 9-6 in conference play. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Meredith Mayes averaging 3.3.

Grand Canyon makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Abilene Christian scores 14.8 more points per game (71.7) than Grand Canyon gives up (56.9).

The Antelopes and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Erikstrup is averaging 14.5 points and seven rebounds for the Antelopes. San Antonio is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Earle is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Erin Woodson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 78.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 14.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

