Abilene Christian takes on Utah Tech, seeks 5th straight victory

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-20, 2-9 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-13, 5-6 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian aims to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Wildcats take on Utah Tech.

The Wildcats are 8-4 in home games. Abilene Christian is sixth in the WAC scoring 71.3 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Trailblazers are 2-9 against conference opponents. Utah Tech is 0-7 in one-possession games.

Abilene Christian averages 71.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 76.4 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Abilene Christian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quion Williams is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Wildcats. Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Noa Gonsalves is averaging 14.2 points for the Trailblazers. Beon Riley is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 69.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

