Abilene Christian takes on Tarleton State following Mayes’ 24-point game

Tarleton State Texans (18-10, 9-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (17-10, 6-6 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Tarleton State after Meredith Mayes scored 24 points in Abilene Christian’s 71-60 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wildcats have gone 7-6 at home. Abilene Christian has a 7-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Texans are 9-4 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Abilene Christian makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Tarleton State has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Tarleton State has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

The Wildcats and Texans match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Troxell averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Payton Hull is averaging 18.6 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Faith Acker is averaging 8.4 points and six rebounds for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

