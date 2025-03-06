Abilene Christian puts home win streak on the line against Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (21-7, 13-1 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-14, 7-7 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Utah Valley looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Wildcats have gone 9-4 at home. Abilene Christian ranks seventh in the WAC in rebounding averaging 30.2 rebounds. Bradyn Hubbard leads the Wildcats with 5.5 boards.

The Wolverines are 13-1 against conference opponents. Utah Valley leads the WAC scoring 13.2 fast break points per game.

Abilene Christian’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley scores 6.7 more points per game (76.6) than Abilene Christian gives up to opponents (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is averaging 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Quion Williams is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dominick Nelson is averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.