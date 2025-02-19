Abilene Christian hosts Ford and Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-15, 3-9 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-13, 4-6 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Abilene Christian after Dominique Ford scored 28 points in Southern Utah’s 70-68 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 at home. Abilene Christian is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunderbirds are 3-9 in WAC play. Southern Utah is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

Abilene Christian’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Abilene Christian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quion Williams is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Hercy Miller is averaging 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

