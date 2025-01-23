Abilene Christian faces Tarleton State, aims to break 6-game slide

Tarleton State Texans (8-12, 3-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-11, 0-4 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks to stop its six-game skid when the Wildcats take on Tarleton State.

The Wildcats have gone 5-3 at home. Abilene Christian is sixth in the WAC with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Leonardo Bettiol averaging 6.4.

The Texans are 3-2 in WAC play. Tarleton State gives up 71.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

Abilene Christian averages 70.0 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 71.8 Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

The Wildcats and Texans square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quion Williams is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bubu Benjamin is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Texans. Keitenn Bristow is averaging 14.1 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

