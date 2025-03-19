Abilene Christian and Northwestern State meet in NIT

Northwestern State Demons (16-15, 13-9 Southland) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (20-12, 9-8 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian and Northwestern State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 9-8 against WAC teams, with an 11-4 record in non-conference play. Abilene Christian ranks third in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.6 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Demons’ record in Southland action is 13-9. Northwestern State has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Abilene Christian averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 62.9 points per game, 1.3 more than the 61.6 Abilene Christian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Earle is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Wildcats. Emma Troxell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mya Blake is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals. Vernell Atamah is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 39.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

