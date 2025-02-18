Aberdeen leads No. 2 Florida against Oklahoma after 22-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (16-9, 3-9 SEC) at Florida Gators (22-3, 9-3 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -14.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Florida hosts Oklahoma after Denzel Aberdeen scored 22 points in Florida’s 88-67 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gators have gone 12-1 at home. Florida has an 18-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Sooners are 3-9 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Florida averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Florida gives up.

The Gators and Sooners face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 assists. Will Richard is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sooners. Jalon Moore is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

