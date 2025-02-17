Aberdeen and No. 3 Florida host Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (16-9, 3-9 SEC) at Florida Gators (22-3, 9-3 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida hosts Oklahoma after Denzel Aberdeen scored 22 points in Florida’s 88-67 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gators have gone 12-1 in home games. Florida is second in the SEC with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Condon averaging 3.0.

The Sooners are 3-9 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida scores 83.8 points, 11.3 more per game than the 72.5 Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 45.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jalon Moore is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Sooners. Jeremiah Fears is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

