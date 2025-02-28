Aadland and the Idaho Vandals visit conference foe Weber State

Idaho Vandals (17-10, 9-7 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (12-14, 9-7 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Smith and Weber State host Jennifer Aadland and Idaho in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 in home games. Weber State ranks seventh in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Vandals have gone 9-7 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho ranks third in the Big Sky giving up 59.6 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

Weber State averages 65.4 points, 5.8 more per game than the 59.6 Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Weber State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is averaging 9.4 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Lanae Billy is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Nelson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Vandals. Aadland is averaging 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.