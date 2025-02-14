Aadland and the Idaho Vandals take on conference foe Eastern Washington

Idaho Vandals (16-7, 8-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (9-15, 5-7 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on Idaho in a matchup of Big Sky teams.

The Eagles are 7-4 on their home court. Eastern Washington is third in the Big Sky with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kourtney Grossman averaging 7.9.

The Vandals have gone 8-4 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky with 12.8 assists per game led by Hope Hassmann averaging 3.4.

Eastern Washington makes 37.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). Idaho averages 66.3 points per game, 1.1 more than the 65.2 Eastern Washington allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is averaging 13.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Grossman is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Nelson is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Vandals. Hassmann is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Vandals: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.