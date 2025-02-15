Aadland and the Idaho Vandals take on conference foe Eastern Washington

Idaho Vandals (16-7, 8-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (9-15, 5-7 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Eastern Washington in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Eagles are 7-4 in home games. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 64.7 points while shooting 37.3% from the field.

The Vandals are 8-4 in conference games. Idaho has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Eastern Washington scores 64.7 points, 6.4 more per game than the 58.3 Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 66.3 points per game, 1.1 more than the 65.2 Eastern Washington allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is averaging 13.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 13.7 points and 12.4 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games.

Olivia Nelson is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.6 points for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Vandals: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

