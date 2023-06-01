49ers QB Brock Purdy resumes throwing program

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy has officially resumed his throwing program as he tries to return from offseason elbow surgery in time for the season opener.

Purdy began throwing on the side this week for the first time since undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow on March 10.

“He’s had one (throwing) session thus far and we’re incredibly encouraged by that,” general manager John Lynch told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday. “He’s hitting all his marks and that doesn’t surprise us, because he’s putting in all the work.

“As for best-case scenario, we’ll take it as it comes. The hope is he’s ready for training camp. The hope is he’s ready for the regular season.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that Purdy was on schedule in his rehabilitation and that he was optimistic that he could be healthy enough to start Week 1 at Pittsburgh on Sept. 10.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance takes part in an NFL football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold takes part in an NFL football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu Previous Next

Lynch once again called Purdy the “leader in the clubhouse” in the 49ers quarterback competition after he had a strong finish to his rookie season.

Getting back on the field throwing is the first step.

“I saw him moving around throwing it a little bit,” receiver Brandon Aiyuk said. “I haven’t caught with him. Same old Brock. He’s doing good. So, we’ll see when he gets out there there. I’m not sure. But excited to see him.”

Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive of a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game against Philadelphia on Jan. 29.

Purdy went from the last pick of the draft to the starter in the conference title game in an impressive rookie season for the 49ers. He won his first seven starts before the loss to Philadelphia in the conference title game.

Purdy threw for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and only four interceptions in the regular season and his 108 passer rating in the regular season and playoffs was the highest ever for a rookie with at least 200 passes.

With Purdy working his way back, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are getting the bulk of the work at quarterback. Darnold got more work with the first-team offense Wednesday after Lance got the nod the first week as Shanahan plans to rotate them.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.