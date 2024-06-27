2024 NBA draft tracker: List of first-round picks

The players selected in the first round of the NBA draft Wednesday night in New York.

___

1. Atlanta Hawks — Zaccharie Risacher, forward, 6-9, 215, JL Bourg-en-Bresse (France)

Scouting report: A developing player with two-way potential. Has guard skills and showed catch-and-shoot ability after making 39% of 3-pointers between league and Eurocup play. Turned 19 in April and must get stronger. Averaged 0.9 assists and 1.6 turnovers to highlight a need to improve as a playmaker.

2. Washington Wizards — Alex Sarr, center, 7-0, 224, Perth (Australia)

Zaccharie Risacher walks the red carpet before the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julia Nikhinson

Scouting report: Has athleticism, mobility and length offering upside as a shot blocker, switchable defender and rim-running lob threat. Grew up in France but spent two seasons with Overtime Elite developmental program in Atlanta, then played in Australian-based National Basketball League. Ranked among NBL leaders in blocks (1.5) despite averaging just 17.3 minutes. Has 7-4 wingspan. Must add strength and improve outside shot (29% on 3-pointers).

3. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn) — Reed Sheppard, guard, 6-2, 182, Kentucky

Scouting report: The shooting stroke stands out. He hit 52.1% of 3s last year and 83% of his free throws. Elite potential as a catch-and-shoot threat. Averaged 4.5 assists to show potential for both guards spots. Uncertain how he’ll match up with bigger guards, particularly off the ball.

4. San Antonio Spurs — Stephon Castle, guard, 6-6, 210, UConn

Scouting report: A combo guard with size and ability to overpower smaller defenders. Big potential as a defender and playmaker. Accepted complementary role in Huskies’ run to a second straight NCAA title despite his touted-recruit status. Must improve outside shot (26.7% on 3s).

5. Detroit Pistons — Ron Holland II, forward, 6-7, 197, G League Ignite

Scouting report: Offers versatility with floor-running ability to attack the rim. Has 6-11 wingspan and defensive upside. Made 24% of 3s. Had 42 turnovers against 45 assists in injury-shortened season. Turns 19 in July. McDonald’s All-American who bypassed college basketball.

6. Charlotte Hornets — Tidjane Salaun, forward, 6-9, 217, Cholet (France)

Scouting report: A fluid athlete with a nearly 7-2 wingspan. Offers long-term potential to stretch defenses and harass smaller perimeter players. Still honing outside shot (32% on 3s last season). Turns 19 in August.

7. Portland Trail Blazers — Donovan Clingan, center, 7-2, 282, UConn

Scouting report: Imposing rim-protecting force (7-7 wingspan) and floor-running finisher for two-time reigning NCAA champs. Averaged 2.5 blocks in just 22.6 minutes. Value highlighted in Illinois going 0 for 19 in Clingan-challenged shots in NCAA Elite Eight. Unclear how well he’d handle switches to defend in space. Poor free-throw shooter (55.8% career).

8. San Antonio (from Toronto) — Rob Dillingham, guard, 6-1, 164, Kentucky

Scouting report: Shows potential as a scoring playmaker after one college season. Averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists. Shot 44.4% on 3s while attempting 4.5 per game. Turns 20 in January. Needs to add strength to undersized frame.

9. Memphis Grizzlies — Zach Edey, center, 7-4, 299, Purdue

Scouting report: Two-time AP men’s national player of the year. Led Boilermakers to NCAA final in April after leading nation in scoring (25.2) and ranking second in rebounding (12.2). Massive presence with 7-11 wingspan. Defensive mobility a question.

10. Utah Jazz — Cody Williams, forward, 6-7, 178, Colorado

Scouting report: Versatile wing shot 55.2% overall and 41.5% from 3-point range in his lone season. Has 7-1 wingspan but needs to get stronger. Must improve as a rebounder (3.0), highlighted by grabbing three rebounds in 64 minutes across three NCAA Tournament games. McDonald’s All-American and program’s first five-star recruit in more than two decades.

11. Chicago Bulls — Matas Buzelis, forward, 6-9, 197 pounds, G League Ignite

Scouting report: Exploits matchups, scoring over smaller defenders and driving past bigger ones. Can attack off the dribble or score on stepbacks. Averaged 2.1 blocks with a 6-10 wingspan. Shot just 27.3% on 3s. McDonald’s All-American who bypassed college basketball.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Houston) — Nikola Topic, guard, 6-6, 203, KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

Scouting report: Has size and playmaking ability at the point. Has vision to set up teammates with the capability of creating his own shot, attacking the paint and finishing at the rim. Outside shot needs work. Health concerns remain after two knee injuries.

13. Sacramento Kings — Devin Carter, guard, 6-2, 193, Providence

Scouting report: Boosted scoring (19.7) and 3-point shooting (.377) last season. Tied for best max vertical leap (42 inches) and standing vertical (35) at the combine. Spent two years with Providence after transferring from South Carolina.

14. Portland Trail Blazers (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis) — Carlton “Bub” Carrington, guard, 6-4, 195, Pittsburgh

Scouting report: Averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists as one-and-done floor leader with all-around potential. Had an opening-night triple-double. Must improve outside shot (32% on 3s).

15. Miami Heat

16. Philadelphia 76ers

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Orlando Magic

19. Toronto Raptors (from Indiana)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers

21. New Orleans Pelicans (from Milwaukee)

22. Phoenix Suns

23. Milwaukee Bucks (from New Orleans)

24. New York Knicks (from Dallas)

25. New York Knicks

26. Washington Wizards (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

28. Denver Nuggets

29. Utah Jazz (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)

30. Boston Celtics

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.