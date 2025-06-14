Pine Island Baseball wins first State Title in program history, 2-1

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — 30 years after Pine Island won a Minnesota Legion Baseball State Championship, the Panthers now have their first-ever MSHSL State Title.

In a battle of panther versus panther, it was #3 Pine Island that stood tall in a 2-1 victory over #4 Glencoe-Silver Lake on Saturday. Due to their top pitchers Luke Sems and Brandon Week being ineligible due to pitch rules, it was up to Alex Knox and Talan Bond to hold down the fort. Despite giving up 6 hits and allowing GSL’s lone run off a wild pitch, Knox struck out four in as many innings. Bond took over in the 5th, allowing two hits and securing the save.

However, the winning play goes to catcher Joseph Grobe, GSL’s Porter Simonson had been walked with two outs left in the 7th. Simonson rolled the dice on trying to steal second, Grobe got the throw to Ben Grabau in time, sealing Pine Island’s fate as State Champions of Class AA.

Senior Luke Sems was responsible for both of Pine Island’s runs in the game, scoring from third base in the 1st off a fielding error to first base. Sems then later drove in Nick Thein off an RBI double to left in the third in what proved to be the winning run.

“Leaving a legacy behind is really important to me, the USMMA commit affirmed. “There’s a lot of guys, little kids here in the stands that are yelling at you, yelling your name, they know who you are. So, being a good role model to them and leaving behind something that I know will stick with them forever is really special.”

“Yeah, it’s just a really unbelievable feeling and I am so happy for each and every one of these kids that put in so much time and so much work in the program over the years,” head coach Dan Drazan added. “You know, our two senior captains, Luke and Brandon (Week), they’ve poured their hearts into this program and I couldn’t be more proud and happier for those two kids.”

Drazan also revealed that everyone on the team wore wristbands that had June 14, the date of the State Championships, on them. The wristbands were made before the start of this season and ultimately proved prophetic.

However, whether Pine Island was predestined to win it all or the team forged their own fate probably doesn’t matter. What is indisputable is that the Panthers have brough home their first Baseball State Championship ever, cementing this team as the greatest in the program’s existence to date.

The Panthers finish with a 23-5 final record.