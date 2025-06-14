Pine Island Baseball a win away from first-ever State Championship

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Pine Island Baseball has a chance at history Saturday when they play in the State Championship for the very first time.

It was 30 years ago that the Panthers won the 1995 Minnesota American Legion State Title, but winning a high school state crown is the benchmark that could separate this year’s teams from all that came before.

Pine Island’s aces, Luke Sems and Brandon Week, won’t be available due to pitch count rules, so it’s going to be as true of a team effort on the mound as it will ever be.

“I can’t harp on it enough on how good our pitching staff has been this whole year,” junior Landon Lowrie said Friday. “Luke and Brandon — we’ve been very rocking on a two-man crew this whole year. Yeah, we’ve got a deep staff, but those two have been like glue for our team.”

Both their quarterfinal and semifinal games went to extras, with Sems and Week logging in lots of time on the mound. The offense rewarded their efforts with timely hits, Lowrie landing a walk-off RBI to beat Pierz, 2-1, while contributing an eighth-inning single in the 6-2 win over Perham. Weathering #6 Pierz and #2 Perham exemplify the perseverance of this program, as the players face the biggest game of their lives.

“When things are going bad, when things are going good, I think that’s one of the best things about this group is just a real tight-knit group,” head coach Dan Drazan praised. “You know, gutpunch back and forth in that game against Perham and we just kept answering and the guys kept battling. So positive with one another and picking each other up and just believe in one another. And that’s just it’s a huge, huge asset to have.”

Pine Island has only committed two errors in the State Tournament, but no mistakes can be made if they look to best Glencoe-Silver Lake on Saturday and take home the Class AA Championship.

First pitch is slated for 1 PM at Target Field in Minneapolis.