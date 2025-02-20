Dodge County shuts out River Lakes in Class A Quarterfinals, 2-0
(ABC 6 News) — The Dodge County Wildcats defeated River Lakes to begin the 2025 Girls Hockey Class Tournament on Wednesday.
Ida Huber had 21 saves as Nora Carstensen scored twice to ensure victory for the Wildcats. Next, Dodge County faces the Academy of Holy Angels on Friday in St. Paul at 1 PM.