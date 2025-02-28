Chatfield and K-M Wrestling come up short in State Title Matches
(ABC 6 News) — Recap of Chatfield and Kasson-Mantorville wrestling in the State Championship finals on Thursday, February 27.
Chatfield and K-M defeated LCWM and Simley respectively to reach the title matches while Albert Lea fell to St. Michael-Albertville in their semifinal.
