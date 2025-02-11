MJ Wagenson From Pine Island to the Pro Bowl

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With the Super Bowl now past, football season is behind us. For some the seasons simply come and go, Rochester area official MJ Wagenson just simply switches uniforms.

She still can’t believe the opportunity she was given, “I have to pinch myself even though it was a week ago already”

A long career in officiating began with a hunch, saying

“I started officiating because I thought i could do it.”

Who would have imagined that initial thought, would lead to an NFL Pro Bowl appearance.

“It was a pretty amazing moment, like wait we are going to the pro bowl”

Shortly after being named to the State Crew of the Year, the Pro Bowl invite came along, and football is not even her primary sport.

Wagenson saying, “Football is a fairly new sport for me, I’ve been an official for 38 years and a football official for eight.”

A long tenure of learned experience, and plenty more to teach along the way. Something her fellow officials always appreciate.

Fellow Rochester area official Marshall Behrens said, “She makes others better just by being around her, and I think that’s a testament to that piece of it. Although she went to the pro bowl a little piece of everyone went with her. “

Just another ability MJ holds, earning her the “Marie Berg Education Award” for her contributions in, and around sports.

“When you have the ultimate respect of your peers and coaches and people who are in the sport… there cant be higher accolades and that’s why this assignment to the pro bowl.. it comes about from just doing things the right way which is what she does,” Behrens said regarding the accomplishment.

What started as just a hunch has turned into infinitely more for Wagenson.

“Its addictive, and I’ve said that to other people coming up you know you kind of get bit by the bug, you know I don’t compete at that level anymore but this is a great way to stay involved and to give back”

No matter what level of competition she oversees, off the court or on, MJ Wagenson is making the call.

The Rochester Area Officials are always looking for more help, and Wagenson says if you think you can help or just want to, reach out.

A great resource is the website for the Rochester Area Officials which can be found here. Another option she gave was to approach an official after a game and ask about getting involved, or simply give them a call. They can connect you to whatever sport you may be interested in, or connect you to someone who can help. At this time, the Rochester Area Officials are offering half price admission fees for both your first season as an official and for the local association with education and a mentor provided free of charge through the end of the window in November.