Minnesota Lynx player Natisha Hiedeman visits Mayo Children’s

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Instead of her normal routine of hitting the practice court at Mayo Clinic Square in Minneapolis, Natisha Hiedeman spent some time at a different Mayo building Thursday afternoon.

Paying a visit to Mayo Children’s and spending the day with some special fans. Getting to know them over some cookies and slime.

Even meeting Ava, a little girl who would love to grow up and be in the WNBA.

“I had Ava who told me her dream is to play basketball one day so and I’m just looking like you’re so amazing and you want to play basketball that is so awesome. It’s just super cool to see these connections and see how life works,” said Hiedeman.

The feeling was more than mutual, with Ava already fighting right alongside her. Making plans to watch the Lynx defend their Commissioner’s Cup Title this weekend saying, ” being able to talk to her in real life and see her. You love to hear personal feedback from other people so i feel like its awesome and I’m looking forward to watching their game this weekend.”

Even though Hiedeman has played with plenty of great teammates, the new ones she made at Mayo, may be the best yet.