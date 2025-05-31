Med City Fighting Championships hosting third card, will feature promotion’s first female bout

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday, Med City Fighting Championships will host its third event, ‘MCFC 3,’ at Graham Arena featuring a 10-bout card. One of the fights will be the promotion’s first female matchup, featuring Nicdali Rivera-Calanoc versus Dania Cruz.

Rivera-Calanoc is a seasoned 10-12 fighter, having fought in Mexico and Japan. She believes, “My experience is going to be key here and also my fight IQ, knowing what to do when different things arise. I know that’s going to get me what I want, which is the finish.”

Cruz, fighting out of Houston, Texas, is still a fresh fighter at 1-1 in combat. However, she brings a strong grappling background with her and is more than willing to face a veteran fighter.

“I never back down from a fight, I will fight whoever,” Cruz, stated. “And I saw this as a good opportunity. Even though (Rivera-Calanoc) has more fights as a pro, I see it as in like, ‘Okay, I might be 1-1, I’m not scared.’ I like the fact that she’s experienced because that’s how I’m going to show myself too.”