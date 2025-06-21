Mayor Kim Norton and MLB sponsoring free Honkers Summer Camp

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A hot summer day is well spent at the ballpark and Mayor Kim Norton is offering a helping hand.

After partnering with the United States Conference of Mayors and Major League Baseball, Norton is sponsoring 300 kids to attend Rochester Honkers Summer Camp. It’s part of her Year of Youth campaign to help kids get active and try something new.

“We found this opportunity with the U.S. Conference of Mayors called ‘Play Ball,'” Mayor Norton said. “And it’s co-sponsored with Major League Baseball and over at the Honkers, there was an enthusiastic, ‘Yes this sounds great.’ And it’s just grown and grown.”

With spots filling up in just hours, having everyone enjoy a free day of fun at the ballpark is exactly what Honkers Baseball wants. Honkers General Manager Clint Narramore sees this partnership as a sure-fire home run.

“We want to keep that integrity of affordable family entertainment and a lot of the ways we do that is with partnerships like the Mayor’s Office,” Narramore added. “We have a lot of stuff we get locally, so we have that local feel, but we want to create that big-time atmosphere.”

The free play ball camp will be on Thursday, July 10, which will also be “Dog Night” at Mayo Field.