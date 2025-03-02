Mayo GBB Strong Second Half Sends Spartans to Section Final
(ABC 6 News) — High school girls basketball playoff highlights from the Section 1AAAA semifinal. The Mayo Spartans would end up defeating the Owatonna Huskies 54-45, earning a spot in the Section Championship game against Lakeville North.