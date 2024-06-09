Many Record Breaking Performances In State Track & Field

By KAALTV

State Track Day 3

State Track Day 3 AAA Results

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from State Track and Field Finals day 3.

Stewartville

  • 1st High Jump- Carter Anderson
  • 7th Boys 4x200m Relay
  • 4th Discus, 8th Shot Put – Ridge Katz
  • 7th Triple Jump – Haley Laures
  • 4th High Jump – Audrey Shindelar

Kasson-Mantorville

  • 7th 100m, 8th 200m – Arabella Knudson
  • 9th 4x100m Relay
  • 9th 400m – Jonah Coleman

Byron

  • 4th (G) 4x100m Relay
  • 4th (G) 4x200m Relay
  • 2nd (G) 4x400m Relay

Century

  • 2nd Long Jump- Shaun Wysocki
  • 5th (G) 400m- Sophia Comfere
  • 5th (B) 4x400m Relay
  • 4th 110m Hurdles- Joshua Kyei-baffour

Mayo

  • 7th 110 Hurdles,4th 300m Hurdles- Carter Holcomb
  • 5th (B) 200m- Taylor Kurtz
  • 2nd (B) 4x100m Relay