Many Record Breaking Performances In State Track & Field
(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from State Track and Field Finals day 3.
Stewartville
- 1st High Jump- Carter Anderson
- 7th Boys 4x200m Relay
- 4th Discus, 8th Shot Put – Ridge Katz
- 7th Triple Jump – Haley Laures
- 4th High Jump – Audrey Shindelar
Kasson-Mantorville
- 7th 100m, 8th 200m – Arabella Knudson
- 9th 4x100m Relay
- 9th 400m – Jonah Coleman
Byron
- 4th (G) 4x100m Relay
- 4th (G) 4x200m Relay
- 2nd (G) 4x400m Relay
Century
- 2nd Long Jump- Shaun Wysocki
- 5th (G) 400m- Sophia Comfere
- 5th (B) 4x400m Relay
- 4th 110m Hurdles- Joshua Kyei-baffour
Mayo
- 7th 110 Hurdles,4th 300m Hurdles- Carter Holcomb
- 5th (B) 200m- Taylor Kurtz
- 2nd (B) 4x100m Relay