Many Local Athletes Named to Iowa All District Baseball Teams
(ABC 6 News) — 19 Athletes from schools across Northeast Iowa were named to All-District Teams in baseball.
Class 1A Central District
Newman Catholic
- Malachi O’Brien (1st Team Pitcher)
- Gage Peterson (1st Team Catcher)
- Vinny Joslin (1st Team 3rd Base)
- Toby Keston (1st Team Outfield)
- Andrew Fitzsimmons (1st Team Utility)
- Kellen Kantaris (2nd Team Outfield)
- Cal McGuire (2nd Team Utility)
St. Ansgar
- Carsen Sparrow (1st Team 1st Base)
- Max Beland (1st Team Shortstop)
- Gus Walk (2nd Team Pitcher)
- Joe Clevenger (2nd Team Outfield)
Northwood-Kensett
- Bowen Behne (2nd Team Outfield)
- Evan Lorenzen (2nd Team Utility)
Class 1A Northeast District
Riceville
- Aiden Ebert (1st Team Utility)
- John O’Donnell (2nd Team Utility)
Class 2A Central District
Forest City
- Jack Thompson (2nd Team Outfield)
Class 2A Northeast District
Osage
- Max Gast (1st Team Pitcher)
- Nolan Heard (1st Team Catcher)
Class 4A North Central
- Justyn Rivera (1st Team Outfield)
- Gabe Ries (2nd Team 1st Base)