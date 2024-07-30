Many Local Athletes Named to Iowa All District Baseball Teams

By KAALTV

Iowa All-District Teams

(ABC 6 News) — 19 Athletes from schools across Northeast Iowa were named to All-District Teams in baseball.

Class 1A Central District

Newman Catholic

  • Malachi O’Brien (1st Team Pitcher)
  • Gage Peterson (1st Team Catcher)
  • Vinny Joslin (1st Team 3rd Base)
  • Toby Keston (1st Team Outfield)
  • Andrew Fitzsimmons (1st Team Utility)
  • Kellen Kantaris (2nd Team Outfield)
  • Cal McGuire (2nd Team Utility)

St. Ansgar

  • Carsen Sparrow (1st Team 1st Base)
  • Max Beland (1st Team Shortstop)
  • Gus Walk (2nd Team Pitcher)
  • Joe Clevenger (2nd Team Outfield)

Northwood-Kensett

  • Bowen Behne (2nd Team Outfield)
  • Evan Lorenzen (2nd Team Utility)

Class 1A Northeast District

Riceville

  • Aiden Ebert (1st Team Utility)
  • John O’Donnell (2nd Team Utility)

Class 2A Central District

Forest City

  • Jack Thompson (2nd Team Outfield)

Class 2A Northeast District

Osage

  • Max Gast (1st Team Pitcher)
  • Nolan Heard (1st Team Catcher)

Class 4A North Central

  • Justyn Rivera (1st Team Outfield)
  • Gabe Ries (2nd Team 1st Base)