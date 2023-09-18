Lynx force Game 3 against Sun

LYNX 82, SUN 75

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 28 points and Napheesa Collier added 26 points and 13 rebounds as the Lynx beat the Sun to force a deciding Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Alyssa Thomas scored 26 points and DeWanna Bonner added 24 for the No. 3 seeded Sun, who won the first game of the series by 30 points, but now must win a road game on Wednesday to advance.

The Lynx led by six points at halftime and stretched that to 16 with the help of a 12-0 run in the third quarter, highlighted by the fifth of McBride’s six 3-pointers. Her layup made it 65-49.

But the Sun responded with a run of their own and trailed only by 65-60 headed into the fourth quarter.

A 3-pointer from Bonner cut the lead to 76-73 with 2 1/2 minutes to play, but the Lynx made several big defensive stops and scored the next six points to put the game away.