Lyle-Pacelli’s Hunter Vadeer Named Gatorade Player of the Year

(ABC 6 News) — Despite the Lyle-Pacelli Athletics’ baseball season coming to a shorter end then they would have liked in the section playoffs, Hunter Vadeer still left a mark with his senior season.

He was 5-2 when on the mound for L-P this season, posting and ERA of 0.98 and 111 strikeouts. Vadeer was no slouch from the plate either, batting .418 and staying friendly with 43 RBI’s. Not to mention he had some power in the bat with nine home runs on the season.

All these numbers earned him the honor of Minnesota’s Gatorade Player of the Year. Hunter Vadeer has also been featured as one of our very own Prep Athletes of the Week, you can check out his story here.