Local Talent on Display at Pine Island Invitational

By KAALTV

Pine Island Invitational

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from the Pine Island Invitational Wrestling Tournament.

Champions

  • 107, Liam Sommer of Kenyon-Wanamingo
  • 114, Bryan Jacobson of Kenyon-Wanamingo
  • 121, Kyren Gansen of Pine Island
  • 127, Reed Sommer of Kenyon-Wanamingo
  • 133,  Logan Schwanz of Hutchinson
  • 139, Max Martin of Hutchinson
  • 145, Caden Staab of Northfield
  • 152, Brad Little of Woodbury
  • 160, Zane Engels of Northfield
  • 172, Kane Larson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves (Sets Career Wins Record for FCLMC)
  • 189, Cole Sass of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
  • 215, Ryan Kuyper of Northfield
  • 285, Charles Koncur of Kenyon-Wanamingo