Local Talent on Display at Pine Island Invitational
A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.
(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from the Pine Island Invitational Wrestling Tournament.
Champions
- 107, Liam Sommer of Kenyon-Wanamingo
- 114, Bryan Jacobson of Kenyon-Wanamingo
- 121, Kyren Gansen of Pine Island
- 127, Reed Sommer of Kenyon-Wanamingo
- 133, Logan Schwanz of Hutchinson
- 139, Max Martin of Hutchinson
- 145, Caden Staab of Northfield
- 152, Brad Little of Woodbury
- 160, Zane Engels of Northfield
- 172, Kane Larson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves (Sets Career Wins Record for FCLMC)
- 189, Cole Sass of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
- 215, Ryan Kuyper of Northfield
- 285, Charles Koncur of Kenyon-Wanamingo