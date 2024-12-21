Wysocki Brothers take to the court in college

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester natives Jaden and Shaun Wysocki faced off in college basketball Friday when Minot State visited MSU-Moorhead.

Shaun, a freshman led the Dragons with 14 points while Jaden, a redshirt sophomore, only had a single three-pointer on the sheet for the Beavers.

However, Jaden and Minot State got the last laugh as the Beavers upset #6 MSU-Moorhead, 76-52.