Will Zmolek signs 1-Year deal with Iowa Wild

(ABC 6 News) — One Rochester hockey player continues to make progress toward the ultimate goal of playing in the NHL.

Century High School alum Will Zmolek has signed a 1-year deal with the Minnesota Wild’s Iowa affiliate in Des Moines.

Zmolek stays close to Minnesota after stints with both the Iowa Wild and the Iowa Heartlanders, both part of Minnesota’s minor-league system.

Zmolek was part of the most successful season the Heartlanders have had to date, with 9 points in 37 games for the team.

The former Century Panther also had three points for the Iowa Wild this past winter.