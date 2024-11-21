West Hancock’s bid for second-straight Class A title falls short in 14-10 loss to Tri-Center

(ABC 6 News) — Tri-Center defeated West Hancock Football 14-10 in the Class A Championship at Cedar Falls.

The Eagles were attempting to win back-to-back State titles, something the program had never done before going into Thursday afternoon.

Tri-Center spoiled the bid by winning the title, making history in its first-ever appearance at the UNI-Dome.

The Eagles’ potent rushing attack was mostly held out of the endzone, despite a touchdown from Gustavo Gomez and 187 total yards from both him and Brady Bixel.

West Hancock had a chance to go out in front with 3:47 in regulation, but a false start penalty hurt the Eagles, causing 4th & 15 which they failed to convert.

Quarterback Zephyr Jamtgaard was 3-9 passing for 33 yards as Zach Beukema and Bixel combined for three catches.

Tri-City’s balanced offense wore out the Eagles, Carter Kunze was the star for the Trojans with 168 yards on the ground and both a rush and receiving touchdown. Quarterback A.J. Harder threw for 207 yards.