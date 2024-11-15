West Hancock FB to play for second-straight Class A Title, St. Ansgar routed in semifinal

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The West Hancock Eagles will play for their fourth State Title in six years after defeating Madrid, 50-35 at the UNI-Dome on Thursday.

The Eagles’ Brady Bixel made history by recording his 37th touchdown this season, the most by any West Hancock player ever. Overall, Bixel ran for 240 yards and three touchdowns while teammate Gustavo Gomez also scored thrice with 149 rush yards to boot. Teague Smith record a team-high 10 total tackles while Zephyr Jamgaartd record two interceptions.

Madrid quarterback Preston Wicker helped the Tigers close the gap late with 231 rush yards and three scores, adding a passing touchdown and 199 yards through the air. Will Atkinson led the Tigers with 10.5 total stops.

St. Ansgar had an opportunity to set up an all-local bout for the Class A Championship but were blown out by Tri-Center later in the afternoon, 42-14.

The Saints kept the contest close during the first half, taking an 8-7 lead with 4:35 in the first quarter. Korben Michels ran in a 3-yard touchdown as Chase Haugen caught the two-pointer conversion. Jayce Schiewsow ran in a touchdown during the fourth quarter. Michels was the team’s top tackler with 10.5 total.

However, St. Ansgar’s defense couldn’t contain Tri-Center’s Carter Kunze, who ran for 195 yards and four touchdowns on the day. Trojans quarterback A.J. Harder also played well, throwing two touchdowns and 286 yards. Brenton Kramer had 10 tackles and Zach Nelson had an interception.

West Hancock and Tri-Center will play for the Class A Championship at the UNI-Dome on November 21 at 1 PM.