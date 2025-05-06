Waldorf Football releases 2025 schedule
(ABC 6 News) — Waldorf Football released its 2025 schedule for the upcoming season on Monday, April 5.
The Warriors will open the season at Northwestern College on August 30 before playing their home opener against Mount Mary on September 6. Their regular season finale is on November 15 against Doane.
The Warriors went 0-11 last season.
August 30
- @ Northwestern College
September 6
- Vs. Mount Mary
September 13
- @ Midland
September 20
- @ Hastings
September 27
- Vs. Concordia-Nebraska
October 4
- @ Morningside
October 11
- Vs. Dordt
October 25
- @ Dakota Wesleyan
November 8
- Vs. Briar Cliff
November 15
- Vs. Doane