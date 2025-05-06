Waldorf Football releases 2025 schedule

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Waldorf Football released its 2025 schedule for the upcoming season on Monday, April 5.

The Warriors will open the season at Northwestern College on August 30 before playing their home opener against Mount Mary on September 6. Their regular season finale is on November 15 against Doane.

The Warriors went 0-11 last season.

August 30

@ Northwestern College

September 6

Vs. Mount Mary

September 13

@ Midland

September 20

@ Hastings

September 27

Vs. Concordia-Nebraska

October 4

@ Morningside

October 11

Vs. Dordt

October 25

@ Dakota Wesleyan

November 8

Vs. Briar Cliff

November 15