The Tschetter name continues to shine for Stewartville athletics

(ABC 6 News) — Current Michigan Wolverine forward and former Stewartville Tiger Will Tschetter spoke about the run of success his younger brother Henry has been having for Stewartville.

Henry starts at wide receiver for the football team which went undefeated in the regular season and won the Section 1AAAA championship in 2022. He also notched several accolades on the basketball court in the 2022-23 season for the Tigers, including making the all-state and all-conference teams and helping the Tigers win the section championship. He was recently named the Section 1AAA preseason player of the year by Breakdown USA heading into the 2023-24 season.