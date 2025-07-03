Team Iowa Girls Wrestling Camp in Mason City

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In any other instance, having so many girls wrestlers from across Iowa would be the State Tournament. But this weekend, they’re on the same team.

“Different clubs, different high schools, they don’t know each other,” Team Iowa head coach Jeff McGinness noted. “So, it’s always great to bring the best in the state together to train.”

These girls will represent the Hawkeye State during the 16U & Freestyle National Championships in Fargo, for some, it’s the biggest spotlight of their lives.

“So, to be able to come here first and realize how many people are in their corner and that they are at the level — like, ‘Hey, I’m pretty good!'” Osage assistant coach Theran Goodale added. “It helps build that self-confidence I think.”

All corners of Iowa will be represented, including Osage’s Tess Darrow and Ainsley Hemann, plus Mason City’s Piper Phillips.

“It’s going to give me a good perspective of where I’m at for school season,” Darrow said. “For folkstyle and I’m going to be ready and know that I can compete hard.”

Three days of camp will soon determine Iowa’s preparedness. But it’s only through these trials that future champions are made and that the state remains a wrestling haven.

“Being at a camp like this surrounded with this many people,” Phillips said. “That their names are out there is definitely — I would say — a first for me. Seeing them here, seeing the way they practice, the way we’re getting to work with them, I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”



“A few years ago, we kind of went up there unexpectedly,” McGinness added. “Unexpectedly, probably for everybody else, but not a surprise for us — with a team that did amazingly well and won a national title. We’ve got the ability to go up there and do amazing things.”